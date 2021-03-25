Luwawu-Cabarrot posted 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes of play Wednesday in a 118-88 loss to the Jazz.

Luwawu-Cabarrot led his team in minutes Wednesday despite a poor shooting performance from the floor. With Kyrie Irving (personal) and James Harden (neck) both out, the 25-year-old saw an extended amount of playing time, however, he couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, missing 12 shots from the field and seven from behind the three-point arc. Although the shooting guard struggled from the floor, he was still able to nearly double his season average in points. Expect Luwawu-Cabarrot's minutes to remain high with Irving out for at least one more game.