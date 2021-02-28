Luwawu-Cabarrot is starting Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out, Luwawu-Cabarrot will get the nod in a small-ball lineup that features Jeff Green at center. In five other starts this season, TLC has averaged 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.8 minutes.