Luwawu-Cabarrot is starting Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.
With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out, Luwawu-Cabarrot will get the nod in a small-ball lineup that features Jeff Green at center. In five other starts this season, TLC has averaged 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.8 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Available Thursday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Probable Thursday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Questionable with hip issue•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Suffers right hip contusion•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Hits season-high five threes•