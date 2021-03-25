Luwawu-Cabarrot will start Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old will make his first start since Feb. 27 with Kyrie Irving (personal), James Harden (neck), Blake Griffin (rest) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) sitting out Wednesday. Luwawu-Cabarrot had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes in the front half of the back-to-back set Tuesday, which was his first significant playing time since that previous start.