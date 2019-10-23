Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Latches on with Nets
Luwawu-Cabarrot signed a two-way contract with the Nets on Wednesday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot will fill Brooklyn's final roster spot after being waived by the Cavaliers earlier in the month. He spent time with Chicago and Oklahoma City last season, averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists when seeing at least 24 minutes. Luwawu-Cabarrot will be allowed to spend a maximum of 45 days with the Nets.
