Luwawu-Cabarrot is listed as questionable for Monday's game against San Antonio due to a sore right knee, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
A hip injury sidelined Luwawu-Cabarrot for the Nets' Feb. 23 matchup against Sacramento, but this appears to be a new ailment, which he likely picked up during Saturday's loss to Dallas. Luwawu-Cabarrot started that contest and played 24 minutes, finishing with six points and one rebound. Look for a more definitive update on his status following shootaround Monday morning.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Joins starting five•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Available Thursday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Probable Thursday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Questionable with hip issue•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Suffers right hip contusion•