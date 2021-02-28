Luwawu-Cabarrot is listed as questionable for Monday's game against San Antonio due to a sore right knee, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

A hip injury sidelined Luwawu-Cabarrot for the Nets' Feb. 23 matchup against Sacramento, but this appears to be a new ailment, which he likely picked up during Saturday's loss to Dallas. Luwawu-Cabarrot started that contest and played 24 minutes, finishing with six points and one rebound. Look for a more definitive update on his status following shootaround Monday morning.