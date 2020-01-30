Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Logs seven minutes
Luwawu-Cabarrot had five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 win over the Pistons.
Luwawu-Cabarrot had been listed as probable due to an illness and played sparingly in this one. He has combined for eight points across 14 minutes during his last three contests, this after scoring in double figures in consecutive matchups versus two of the best defensive teams in the Bucks (Jan. 18) and the 76ers (Jan. 20).
