Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nears double-double
Luwawu-Cabarrot notched 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 129-120 win at Boston.
Luwawu-Cabarrot posted his second-best scoring output of the season, but he has been extremely inconsistent with his production. The small forward needs to gain more consistency to increase his value, as he has scored less than 10 points in six of his last nine games while also experiencing ups-and-downs in his playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Rejoins Brooklyn•
-
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Deal with Brooklyn expires•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 13 in 25 minutes•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Logs seven minutes•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Available vs. Pistons•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Dealing with illness•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...