Luwawu-Cabarrot notched 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 129-120 win at Boston.

Luwawu-Cabarrot posted his second-best scoring output of the season, but he has been extremely inconsistent with his production. The small forward needs to gain more consistency to increase his value, as he has scored less than 10 points in six of his last nine games while also experiencing ups-and-downs in his playing time off the bench.