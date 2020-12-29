Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3PT, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 42 minutes in a 116-111 overtime loss to Memphis on Monday.

After averaging just 7.0 minutes through his first three games this season, the forward saw the most playing time of anyone Monday. The 25-year-old scored 14 points in the final 7:35 of the second quarter to steal the lead from Memphis in a contest that wasn't close for much of the first half. Luwawu-Cabarrot averaged 12.7 points per game when playing 20 or more minutes last season, and with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant likely to see more games with rest as the season goes on, the Frenchman can be a good fantasy option in those games when seeing substantial playing time.