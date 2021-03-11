Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is out Thursday against the Celtics.
As expected, right knee soreness will keep Luwawu-Cabarrot out for a third straight contest. In his absence, Landry Shamet could see more action.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out vs. Rockets•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out due to sore knee•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Listed as questionable•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Joins starting five•