Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Both Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jeff Green (shoulder) will be inactive, leaving the Nets without a pair of starters from Saturday's loss to Dallas. Expect to see more of Bruce Brown, Andre Roberson and perhaps Landry Shamet, as a result.
