Luwawu-Cabarrot had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in Friday's 125-113 loss to the Cavaliers.
Luwawu-Cabarrot played over 25 minutes for only the third time across 16 games with Brooklyn this season. He has not had many great opportunities but remains a viable candidate to see his value go up after some depth pieces were traded in the James Harden deal.
