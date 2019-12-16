Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Plays big minutes off bench
Luwawu-Cabarrot contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Nets' 109-89 win over the 76ers.
After playing just six minutes in total with the Nets over the club's first 24 contests, Luwawu-Cabarrot has now logged double-digit minutes in both of the past two games. As a two-way player, Luwawu-Cabarrot can only spend up to 45 days in the NBA before the Nets would have to convert his contract to a standard deal, so his time in the rotation will likely have a shelf life. Luwawu-Cabarrot's time on the second unit could come to an end as soon as Tuesday in New Orleans, as fellow wing Caris LeVert (thumb) is traveling with the Nets and could be available to play in the contest.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 26 in loss•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 32 in loss•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Explodes for 35•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 15 in loss•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Absent for personal reasons•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Latches on with Nets•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...