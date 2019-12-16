Luwawu-Cabarrot contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Nets' 109-89 win over the 76ers.

After playing just six minutes in total with the Nets over the club's first 24 contests, Luwawu-Cabarrot has now logged double-digit minutes in both of the past two games. As a two-way player, Luwawu-Cabarrot can only spend up to 45 days in the NBA before the Nets would have to convert his contract to a standard deal, so his time in the rotation will likely have a shelf life. Luwawu-Cabarrot's time on the second unit could come to an end as soon as Tuesday in New Orleans, as fellow wing Caris LeVert (thumb) is traveling with the Nets and could be available to play in the contest.