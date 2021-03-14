Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Chris Milholen of Nets Daily reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot is looking to return from a four-game absence. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to do so. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to occur until closer to tip-off.
