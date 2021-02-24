Luwawu-Cabarrot (hip) is probable for Thursday's game against the Magic, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.
After missing Tuesday's win over the Kings due to a bruised right hip, Luwawu-Cabarrot should appear in Thursday's action. This month, he has averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.9 minutes.
