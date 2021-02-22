Luwawu-Cabarrot (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus Sacramento, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The 25-year-old played six minutes Sunday against the Clippers before exiting with the injury, but he may be available for Tuesday's contest. Luwawu-Cabarrot should fill his usual role off the bench if cleared to face the Kings.
