Luwawu-Cabarrot had just two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3PT) in Friday's loss to the Hawks.
Luwawu-Cabarrot has started the last three games in place of Spencer Dinwiddie (knee), but he's been unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Over the last two games, he has just five total points on 2-of-12 shooting, while adding just two rebounds and four assists in 47 total minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Notches 21 points in first start•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: In starting lineup•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting Game 2•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 24 in win over Orlando•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Shifts back to bench•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 26 in win•