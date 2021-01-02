Luwawu-Cabarrot had just two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3PT) in Friday's loss to the Hawks.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has started the last three games in place of Spencer Dinwiddie (knee), but he's been unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Over the last two games, he has just five total points on 2-of-12 shooting, while adding just two rebounds and four assists in 47 total minutes.