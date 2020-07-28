Luwawu-Cabarrot had three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 112-107 scrimmage loss to the Jazz.

Luwawu-Cabarrot could be in line to see a solid share of minutes during the remainder of the restart. However, whether he holds onto a spot in the starting five or not, Luwawu-Cabarrot likely has fairly minimal appeal for fantasy purposes given that he's a low-usage player and somewhat inconsistent overall.