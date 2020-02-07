Luwawu-Cabarrot signed a multi-year contract with the Nets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old's second 10-day contract expired earlier this week, but he'll officially return to the team with Thursday's trade deadline in the rearview mirror. Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 15.3 minutes off the bench and is shooting 43.1 percent from three this season.