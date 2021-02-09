Luwawu-Cabarrot will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pistons, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old started Saturday and had 13 points in 33 minutes, but Kyrie Irving (finger) will return to the court Tuesday. Luwawu-Cabarrot may still have an increased role off the bench since Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols) remains sidelined.