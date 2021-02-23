Luwawu-Cabarrot (hip) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Kings.

A bruised right hip forced Luwawu-Cabarrot out of Sunday's game against the Clippers after playing only six minutes off the bench. He'll remain sidelined Tuesday night, missing his first game of the season. Prior to Sunday, Luwawu-Cabarrot had played at least 22 minutes in his previous four games amid Kevin Durant's absence due to a hamstring strain.