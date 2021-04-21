Luwawu-Cabarrot tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist during Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

This was Luwawu-Cabarrot's first time finishing in double figures since posting 14 points against the Jazz on March 24. Over the past five games, Luwawu-Cabarrot has played at least 11 minutes of action while averaging 7.4 points.