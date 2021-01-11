Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and one board in 21 minutes against the Thunder on Sunday.

Luwawu-Cabarrot set a season high in assists in the contest, after being limited to just one in each of his last five games. The fourth year man did most of his damage from deep, as he took just one shot from inside the arc in the contest. He'll face the Nuggets on Tuesday.