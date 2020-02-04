Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 13 in 25 minutes
Luwawu-Cabarrot totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 119-97 win over the Suns.
Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a season high in scoring, this after combining for 17 minutes in his previous four appearances. This is the final day of his second 10-day contract with the Nets, so a decision will need to be made about whether to sign him for the rest of the season or release him.
