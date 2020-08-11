Luwawu-Cabarrot had 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) and seven boards in Tuesday's win over Orlando.

Luwawu-Cabarrot needed only 24 minutes to get to 24 points in his second start of the bubble. Through seven seeding games, he's now scored at least 24 points three times, including twice against Orlando.