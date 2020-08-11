Luwawu-Cabarrot had 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) and seven boards in Tuesday's win over Orlando.
Luwawu-Cabarrot needed only 24 minutes to get to 24 points in his second start of the bubble. Through seven seeding games, he's now scored at least 24 points three times, including twice against Orlando.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Shifts back to bench•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 26 in win•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting vs. Bucks•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Ties career-high 24 points•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Quiet in starting role•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nears double-double•