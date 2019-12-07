Luwawu-Cabbarot generated 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two assists, a rebound and a block in 35 minutes Friday against Santa Cruz.

Though Luwawu-Cabarrot continued his scoring barrage, he also turned the ball over six times and finished with a minus-three net rating. The French swingman's established himself as one of the best bucket getters in the G-League, but may be prohibited from obtaining a steady role in the NBA due to the lack of a consistent three-point shot and up-and-down defensive effort.