Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 26 in loss
Luwawu-Cabbarot generated 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two assists, a rebound and a block in 35 minutes Friday against Santa Cruz.
Though Luwawu-Cabarrot continued his scoring barrage, he also turned the ball over six times and finished with a minus-three net rating. The French swingman's established himself as one of the best bucket getters in the G-League, but may be prohibited from obtaining a steady role in the NBA due to the lack of a consistent three-point shot and up-and-down defensive effort.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 32 in loss•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Explodes for 35•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 15 in loss•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Absent for personal reasons•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Latches on with Nets•
-
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Waived by Cavs•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...