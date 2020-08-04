Luwawu-Cabarrot had 26 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3PT, 5-5 FT) and three rebounds in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee.

The Nets were massive underdogs heading into Tuesday's game, but Luwawu-Cabarrot spearheaded an offensive onslaught that featured 21 made three-pointers. The wing also added an assist before fouling out in 31 minutes.