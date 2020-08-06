Luwawu-Cabarrot is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Celtics, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
The 25-year-old started Tuesday's game and had 26 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3PT, 5-5 FT) and three rebounds versus the Bucks, but he'll return to the bench with Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen returning to action Wednesday.
