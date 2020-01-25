Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Signs second 10-day contract
Luwawu-Cabarrot signed a second 10-day contract with the Nets on Saturday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot's new deal will keep him with the Nets through Feb 3. Afterwards, the team will either have to sign him to a deal that would last for the remainder of the year or release him and let the French forward test the waters elsewhere. Luwawu-Cabarrot's played well in his first season with Brooklyn and is averaging 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while drilling 38.6 percent of his threes in 16.5 minutes per game on the year.
