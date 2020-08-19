Luwawu-Cabarrot will start Wednesday's Game 2 against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Nets started Rodions Kurucs in Game 1, but it was Luwawu-Cabarrot who worked with the first unit to begin the third quarter. The wing has played some of his best basketball of the season in the bubble, posting four games with at least 20 points since the start of seeding play. He finished Game 1 with 26 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes.