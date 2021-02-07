Luwawu-Cabarrot will start Saturday against the Sixers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The 25-year-old has exclusively worked off the bench since early January, but he'll start Saturday with Kyrie Irving (finger) and Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols) sitting out. Luwawu-Cabarrot averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 27.8 minutes in his four previous starts this season, though those games came before Brooklyn acquired James Harden.