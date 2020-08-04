Luwawu-Cabarrot will start Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.

The Nets will be extremely shorthanded Tuesday, with Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, and Jarrett Allen all sitting out on top of the team's previous injuries and COVID-19-related opt outs. As a result, Luwawu-Cabarrot will make his first start of the season, and he should be set for increased minutes after averaging 21.0 MPG over Brooklyn's first two seeding games.