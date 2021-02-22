Luwawu-Cabarrot won't return to Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a right hip contusion.

Luwawu-Cabarrot was held scoreless with two rebounds over six minutes early in Sunday's matchup against the Clippers, but the team ruled him out during the second quarter due to his hip injury. It's not clear whether the injury will impact his availability for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

More News