Luwawu-Cabarrot recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 128-118 loss to the Magic.

Luwawu-Cabarrot tied his career-high 24 points in this one -- a mark he originally set while a rookie with the then rebuilding 76ers. With so many players out for Brooklyn, it seems likely TLC will retain a similar workload for the remainder of the season, though we shouldn't expect him to score 24 points on 12 shots too often.