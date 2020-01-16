Play

Luwawu-Cabarrot is slated to sign a 10-day contract with the Nets, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

With Luwawu-Cabarrot's 45-day maximum rapidly approaching, the Nets will opt to keep the 24-year-old wing around with a 10-day contract. It's unclear if he'll eventually be signed to a season-long deal, though there's a good chance since Luwawu-Cabbarot's held a rotational role for the better part of the past two months. Overall, he's posting averages of 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game.

