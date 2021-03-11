Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot missed the final two games before the break with soreness in his right knee, and he's expected to be unavailable Thursday for the first game of the seasons' second half. Brooklyn's frontcourt depth will be limited with Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Blake Griffin (injury management) sidelined and Jeff Green (shoulder) questionable.