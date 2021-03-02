Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is doubtful to play Wednesday against the Rockets, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot appears likely to miss his second game in a row and to be held out through the All-Star break due to right knee soreness. The 25-year-old wing will have over a week to get healthy with the team's next game coming March 11 against Boston.