Luwawu-Cabarrot collected 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

With Kyrie Irving (personal) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) out, Luwawu-Cabarrot was given a bigger workload, and he saw 20-plus minutes for the first time since Feb. 27. He played well in Tuesday's opportunity, as he scored in double-digits for the first time since Feb. 18. As long as Irving and Durant remain shelved, which is at least two more games, Luwawu-Cabarrot should continue seeing an expanded role.