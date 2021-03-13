Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot will miss a fourth straight game due to right knee soreness. Landry Shamet could see a slight uptick in usage in his absence.
