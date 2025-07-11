Evbuomwan finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Thursday's 90-81 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Evbuomwan turned in a balanced final line, doing so by shooting with efficiency while exerting effort on the glass and as a distributor. However, he also struggled to take care of the basketball, leading his team with five turnovers.