Evbuomwan had 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 105-90 loss to Minnesota.

Evbuomwan scored in double figures Thursday for the first time since Feb. 5. The 24-year-old has spent most of the second half of the season in the G League but saw significant playing time due to Cameron Johnson (back), Jalen Wilson (ankle) and Ziaire Williams (rest) being out. With injuries piling up and the season nearing a close for the Nets, Evbuomwan could continue to see the floor.