Watford logged 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and three steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 victory over Philadelphia.

Watford tied his season-high scoring mark with a very efficient performance, as he missed just one of his shots from the field, and he also did a good job of filling out the stat sheet. Watford has scored in double digits in each of his last three games, and he's going through one of his most productive stretches of the campaign now that the All-Star break is right around the corner.