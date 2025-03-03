Watford (hamstring) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Watford sat out the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back Saturday for precautionary reasons, but he'll likely see his usual minutes Tuesday. Watford is averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances.
