Watford (hamstring) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Watford sat out the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back Saturday for precautionary reasons, but he'll likely see his usual minutes Tuesday. Watford is averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances.

