Watford posted eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 22 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Watford matched his second-highest minutes total of the season Thursday and put together a versatile stat line that included season-high marks in assists and blocks. He's played double-digit minutes in four consecutive appearances, averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 17.5 minutes per game.