Watford notched 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to Indiana.

Watford was a man on a mission Saturday, leading the Nets with a season-high 26 points. Don't look now but Watford has scored double-digits in four straight games, averaging 16.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals during that time. The Nets are more than happy to play around with their rotation on a nightly basis. While Watford has been playing well, there is no guarantee he will see meaningful minutes as a rule.