Watford closed Wednesday's 136-86 loss to the Celtics with 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes.

Watford saw extended playing for the second time in three games as the Nets saw themselves down by as many as 56 points in Wednesday's loss. He and Mikal Bridges were the only two Brooklyn players to score in double-digits. Watford is averaging 6.0 points across 12.1 minute per game this season, and doesn't figure to get more playing time following the All-Star break.