Watford amassed 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 loss to the Magic.

Watford provided Brooklyn with a boost offensively off the bench Sunday, leading all bench players in scoring while concluding as one of four players with a double-digit point total. Watford has reached double figures in off the bench in four outings this season, including in three straight contests.