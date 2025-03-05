Watford ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 loss to San Antonio.

Watford recorded his first double-double of the season Tuesday, marking his seventh such outing over his four-year career. The 24-year-old also tied his career-high mark in steals, and he has racked up multiple swipes in five of his 25 regular-season appearances. Watford has appeared in six outings since the All-Star break, reaching the double-digit mark in points during four of them.