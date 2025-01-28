Watford (hamstring) is off the Nets' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Watford has missed Brooklyn's last 21 outings due to a left hamstring strain, though he is set to return to game action Wednesday. With the Nets missing several of their key contributors, including Cam Thomas (hamstring), Noah Clowney (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (ankle), Watford could be in line for significant playing time moving forward. However, it would also not be surprising if the 24-year-old operated under a minute restriction in his first game back on the court.