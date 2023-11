Watford chipped in four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist across 10 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to Miami.

Watford has appeared in six of the Nets' last nine games. During that stretch, he's played double-digit minutes four times and has averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.5 minutes per game. Those are solid per-minute stats, but his role is too inconsistent to trust in fantasy, especially since Ben Simmons (hip) may return to action soon.