Watford finished with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 107-77 loss to the Kings.

The third-year forward has become a key rotation player for Brooklyn over the last couple weeks due to the absences of a number of frontcourt players, and he's delivered solid production. Watford has scored in double digits in six of the last eight games and has averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.1 threes in 23.6 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent (9-for-19) from beyond the arc.